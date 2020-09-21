It’s Officially Football Game Week In The SEC

It’s officially game week in the SEC.

This Saturday, the SEC will finally start the conference’s 2020 football season, and it’s going to be a majestic day for America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’ve already had a few college football games through the first few weeks of action, but it won’t feel completely normal until the SEC is back.

Well, we’re only a few days away from Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Florida and the rest of the SEC from taking the field.

I rag on the SEC on a regular basis, but it comes from a place of respect. I want the SEC playing football this fall.

Yes, I will criticize them at every turn, but it’s not because I want them sidelined. College football wouldn’t be the same if it wasn’t for the SEC.

We need them playing, and that’s what’s going to happen this Saturday.

We’re one step closer to life being normal in America, and the SEC playing football is a huge step forward for sports. Get some beer on ice because Saturday is going to be lit.