Legendary Sci-Fi Actors From ‘Star Wars’ And ‘Star Trek’ Battle ‘It Out’ In 45-Second Commercial

Legendary sci-fi actors from “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” battle “it out” in funny 45-second commercial spot for Uber Eats.

In the clip posted by the company on Twitter on Monday, we first see Mark Hamill talking about what he’s planning to eat while swinging what looked to be like some kind of bat, before Sir Patrick Stewart enters the screen carrying a similar type bat. (RELATED: Legendary Actor From ‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘Spaceballs’ Breaks Decades-Long Acting Hiatus For 30-Second Commercial)

“Name a more iconic duo than @hamillhimself and @sirpatstew, we’ll wait!” the tweet from Uber Eats read, along with the fun spot. (RELATED: Adam Sandler Reacts To Ariana Grande’s ‘Waterboy’ Reenactment And The Clip Will Make Your Day)

WATCH:

“Stewart,” Hamill explained. “So, it’s come to this.”

Then we hear a doorbell ring in the background and a bag from the company appeared followed by a second ring and the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” star received his bag of food stating, “Bravo.”

The two then turn their attention towards each other once more with, Patrick telling Mark, “Careful Hamill daddy’s not here to save you.”

“Oh, I am my daddy,” the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” star answered, before looking somewhat confused.

“Come again,” the actor who played Picard on “Star Trek” asked.

“Wait, what?” Hamill replied.

“What the hell are you talking about?” Stewart added.

The “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” star finally explained that he’s not “sure I got” the line right before the spot comes to an end.

“Honoured to have battled it out with @hamillhimself to settle one of the greatest debate of all time: what’s for dinner? #ad @ubereats,” Patrick tweeted shortly after the commercial came out.