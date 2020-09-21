US

‘F*ck Cuomo And De Blasio’ Street Mural Painted In New York City

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio looks on during a press conference to discuss Amazon's decision to bring a new corporate location to New York City, November 13, 2018 in New York City. Amazon announced earlier in the day that it has chosen Arlington, Virginia and Long Island City in Queens as the two locations, which will both serve as additional headquarters for the company. Amazon says each location will create 25,000 jobs. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Jake Dima Contributor
A street mural reading “Fuck Cuomo and De Blasio” was painted on a street in Brooklyn over the weekend, according to the New York Post.

The statement about the two Democrats, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, was marked in bold yellow letters early Saturday morning and spanned the length of a block, according to the Post. The city removed the mural at around 10 p.m. the same day.


The painting was reportedly painted around the end of a block party in the area which was also dubbed a “small business owner protest,” attendees told the Post.

“It was a big hit. The crowds cheered, even the cops chuckled,” an unidentified attendee told the outlet.

The statement resembled a Black Lives Matter mural painted adjacent to Trump Tower commissioned by de Blasio in July, according to the Post. (RELATED: ‘We Are WAITING’: NY Police Union Demands Mayor Bill De Blasio Resign By The End Of The Day)

