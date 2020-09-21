‘The Wire’ Will Forever Be Remembered As 1 Of The Greatest TV Shows Ever Made

I finally finished “The Wire,” and it was an incredible journey.

As many of you reading this know, I've been crushing episodes of the classic HBO crime show about the drug trade in Baltimore.

Despite the fact the show premiered nearly two decades ago, I was incredibly late to the party. However, that hasn’t stopped me from loving it.

I finished the fifth and final season over the weekend, and I can say with supreme confidence that “The Wire” will go down as one of the greatest shows ever made.

The writing, acting, storylines and everything else involved with “The Wire” is incredibly impressive and next level.

It also feels so real. All the characters have good and bad qualities. I know that’s kind of a cliche thing to say, and most of the time it is.

However, not when we’re talking about “The Wire.” Even the bad guys you find yourself cheering for because you empathize with them.

Obviously, whether it’s Bodie or Omar, you can’t help but feel attached to people in the drug game. When Bodie died in season four, I was 100% shook.

I won’t tell you Omar’s fate, but it was the same. “The Wire” also reminds us that there aren’t always happy endings and the bad guys don’t always lose.

In fact, the bad guys win all the time in the real world, and the series finale is a blunt reminder of that fact.

If you haven’t seen “The Wire” yet, I can’t suggest it enough. I should have watched it years ago, but I’m glad I finally did. It was amazing from start to finish.