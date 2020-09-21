President Trump Meets With Amy Coney Barrett: Report

President Donald Trump reportedly met with Amy Coney Barrett Monday at the White House, ahead of his expected announcement on who will fill the Supreme Court vacancy.

Sources familiar with the meeting told multiple outlets, including Axios and USA Today, that the president met with Barrett Monday. (RELATED: ‘Disgusting Attacks On Her Faith’ — Sasse Condemns ‘Anti-Catholic Bigotry’ Against Amy Coney Barrett)

Barrett was appointed to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017 and is one of three women that Trump is considering to replace former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Barrett’s potential nomination to the Supreme Court to replace Ginsburg has alarmed Democratic lawmakers and abortion advocates who fear that adding Barrett to the bench may result in overturning Roe v. Wade.

“I’m saving her for Ginsburg,” Trump previously said of 48-year-old Barrett, according to a 2019 Axios report.

Federal Judge Barbara Lagoa and 4th Circuit Court Judge Allison Rushing are also being considered for the vacancy, Fox News reported.

President Trump: “I will be putting forth a nominee next week. It will be a woman.” #SCOTUS Full video here: https://t.co/pjfftGmqjx pic.twitter.com/QHIuB0BQUw — CSPAN (@cspan) September 20, 2020

Barrett is a former law professor at the University of Notre Dame and the Catholic mother of seven children, according to the Indy Star. Two of her children were adopted from Haiti, according to the publication, and the youngest of her children has Down syndrome.

