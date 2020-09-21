‘You Can’t Have This Guy’: Trump Jokes About Executive Order Banning Biden From The Presidency

President Donald Trump took aim at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during his Sunday rally, joking that he might sign an executive order barring him from being president.

“You can’t have this guy as your president. You can’t have —” Trump said. “Maybe I’ll sign an executive order — you cannot have him as your president.” (RELATED: H.R. McMaster: Some WH Advisers ‘Cast Themselves In The Role Of Saving The Country And Maybe The World From Trump’)

WATCH:

President Trump on Saturday: “You can’t have [Biden] as your president… Maybe I’ll sign an executive order — you cannot have him as your president.” pic.twitter.com/bzpQs8OZNy — The Hill (@thehill) September 21, 2020

Trump began by talking about how Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, prior to dropping out of the presidential race herself, had not attacked Biden with the same intensity she had reserved for billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

“She knocked the hell out of Bloomberg but she left him sort of alone,” Trump said, adding that he believed she had done so because she “felt sorry” for Biden.

“I don’t want people to feel sorry for our president!” Trump raised his voice then, adding, “I want other people — really — to feel sorry for themselves because we’ve got somebody that knows what they’re doing. We can’t have him.”

“We can joke, we can play games, we can have fun,” Trump continued. “You can’t have this guy as your president. You can’t have — Maybe I’ll sign an executive order — you cannot have him as your president.”

The crowd laughed and cheered as Trump continued to attack Biden, saying that people would vote for him because they felt sorry for him.

“And maybe he’ll show up for an hour and a half in a debate, who the hell knows? I don’t know,” Trump said. “You know, you see the condition he’s in. You can’t have him as your president. And you know what? you can’t have her as your vice president, potentially going to be president.”