Trump Launches New Attacks Against Biden For Not Releasing A List Of SCOTUS Nominees

President Donald Trump launched a new wave of attacks against former Vice President Joe Biden during a Monday campaign rally in Ohio centered around the Supreme Court vacancy opened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Trump has vowed to announce his nomination to fill Ginsburg’s seat on either Friday or Saturday of this week, and he met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett — widely considered to be the White House front-runner — before departing Washington, DC Monday afternoon. (RELATED: Watch The Moment Trump Found Out About RGB’s Death)

“Joe Biden has refused to list the names of his potential justices because he knows they’re too extreme to withstand any form of public review,” Trump told the crowd of supporters in Ohio.

“If Joe Biden and Democrats take power, they will pack the Supreme Court with far-left radicals who will unilaterally transform American society far beyond recognition. They will mutilate the law, disfigure the Constitution and impose a socialist vision from the bench that could never pas at the ballot box.”

WATCH:

The president additionally claimed that Biden can only pick from “far-left radicals” or he will lose support from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

“If he does something even left of center — which would be acceptable I guess, we have no choice — if he did that he would lose the left,” Trump claimed. “If you found out who he was going to pick, he would be unelectable.”

Biden announced in Philadelphia on Sunday that he would not release a list of potential nominees until after the election.

“Putting a judge’s name on a list like that could influence that person’s decision making as a judge, and that would be wrong, or at least create the perception that it would have influence,” he claimed, adding that “anyone put on a list like that under these circumstances would be subject to unrelenting political attacks, because any nominee I would select would not get a hearing until 2021 at the earliest.”

Biden further vowed to pick a nominee “only after consulting Democrats and Republicans in the United States Senate and seeking their advice and asking for their consent.”

You can watch Trump’s entire Monday rally here.

WATCH: