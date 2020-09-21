REPORT: Vanessa Bryant Accused Of Kicking Her Mom Out Following Kobe Bryant’s Death

Vanessa Bryant’s mom has reportedly accused her daughter of kicking her out of the house following the death of Kobe Bryant.

Sofia Laine reportedly told Univision reporter Dave Valadez about the falling out between the two during a sit down interview, Page Six reported Monday.

This is sad and unfortunate – on many levels. Kobe Bryant’s widow has had a falling out with her mother. And, now, Vanessa Bryant’s mom is talking to the media about it. Money corrupts so many! Disappointing!! pic.twitter.com/K9fprR1RG9 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) September 20, 2020

“She told me, ‘I need you to get out of this house’. She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now,” Laine said.

It is unclear what exactly caused the falling out between the mother and daughter.

The fallout between the two comes after Kobe and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash back in January. Seven others also died in the tragedy, including the pilot, after the helicopter crashed into a mountainside in the Calabasas area.

Vanessa has openly mourned Kobe on her Instagram profile. (RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Shares Emotional Tribute To Kobe On Mamba Day)

“My husband worked his ass off for 20 years,” Vanessa wrote in a tribute, as previously reported. “Gave it his all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time. He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives. He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement.”

“We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team in that time,” she added. “She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy. I wish I could back to that morning, every day. I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life truly isn’t fair. This is just senseless.”