You Betcha Releases Hilarious Fantasy Football Video

You Betcha recently released an incredible video about fantasy football.

The popular entertainment company released “5 Types of Fantasy Owners,” and this one is laugh-out-loud funny. It’s probably one of You Betcha’s better videos in the past month. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s hilarious.

As I often say with You Betcha, it’s almost scary how accurate these videos are. They always hit the nail right on the head without fail.

It’s incredibly impressive. No matter what the subject matter is, You Betcha always shows up and shows out.

As a guy who plays fantasy football, I can promise you that the video above is about as accurate as it gets when it comes to the kind of guys who play.

Honestly, I’m not even sure which one of those guys I am when it comes to fantasy football. Probably the last guy. I’m always second guessing my roster when things go poorly.

Let us know in the comments which one you were, and as always, props to You Betcha for giving us something to laugh about.