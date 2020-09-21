Zendaya Becomes Youngest Woman To Win Emmy Award For Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama

Zendaya became the youngest woman to win the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama on Sunday.

She nabbed the award for her role in “Euphoria,” Variety reported.

WATCH:

“I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say there is hope in the young people out there,” Zendaya said in her acceptance speech. “I know our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people.”

“And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you,” she added. (RELATED: Zendaya Reveals Her New TV Series ‘Euphoria’ Is ‘Polarizing’ And ‘Shocking’)

Zendaya totally deserved this award. She’s going to be one of the greatest actresses of all time much like Jennifer Aniston and others. I can’t wait to see what else Zendaya accomplishes throughout her career. She’s only 24 years old. She has so much more time.

The other major takeaway from the award show was that “Schitt’s Creek” was obviously the best thing to ever be given to us. The TV show created by Dan Levy took home seven awards Sunday night bringing the total number of Emmys to nine.

I pretty much am very satisfied with the way the Emmys played out. The first time in a long time that all the awards went to the right people and shows.

If you haven’t watched “Schitt’s Creek,” now is the time.