7-Eleven To Hire 20,000 Workers, Already Added 50,000 Since March

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven announced Monday that it plans to hire 20,000 workers for its 9,000 stores nationwide.

The chain has added nearly 50,000 jobs since the start of the pandemic, which doubles the company’s anticipated labor needs, according to a statement.

The stores, which were deemed essential during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, kept their doors open, implementing safety measures for both employees and customers, according to the statement. The hiring spree is in part a reaction to “meet the surge in mobile orders” for both essential and nonessential goods. (RELATED: More Than Half Of Business Closures Caused By Economic Lockdowns Are Permanent, Yelp Data Show)

7-Eleven set to add 20,000 workers in hiring blitz https://t.co/0j1QI7PQYX — FOX59 News (@FOX59) September 22, 2020

“I am constantly inspired by our 7‑Eleven Heroes – franchisees and employees alike – who have stepped up to serve communities as we continue to navigate through the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said 7‑Eleven President and Chief Executive Officer Joe DePinto.

“Hiring 20,000 more store employees allows us to continue to fulfill our mission to give customers what they want, when and where they want it, whether in stores or at home.”

Other companies have expanded during the pandemic, including Domino’s, which announced in August that it was adding 20,000 employees to its labor force, according to New York ABC affiliate.

The U.S. economy gained 1.4 million jobs in August, reducing the employment rate to 10.4 percent, per a Washington Post report.