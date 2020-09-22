AD Bill Moos On Nebraska’s 2020 Football Schedule: ‘I Wasn’t Toasting Champagne’

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos isn’t happy with the team’s 2020 football schedule.

The Cornhuskers have games against Ohio State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Penn State and Minnesota this season, and it’s a brutally tough slate. The man running the show in Lincoln isn’t impressed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I wasn’t toasting champagne,” Moos told Omaha.com about Nebraska’s brutally tough schedule. He also added, “With a young team, opening up at Columbus, against the No. 2 team in the nation — fans or no fans — is a giant task, especially when it’s the first post-COVID game.”

I 100% believe this schedule was a giant middle finger from the Big 10 to Nebraska. The Cornhuskers were one of the leaders in the war to save Big 10 football.

Players sued the conference, Scott Frost was vocally in support of playing and the Cornhuskers did everything they could to get games back in 2020.

To say they were a thorn in the side of the Big 10 would be an understatement.

Well, the games are back, and Nebraska has arguably the toughest schedule in the country. Given how vocal they were when the B1G canceled games, I find that hard to believe.

This 100% seems like the B1G is punishing the Cornhuskers for leading an all-out revolt.

Either way, I’d rather have tough football games than no football at all. That’s not even a tough call. Having said that, Nebraska seems like they’re in for a 3-5 season. Not ideal, but it’s still better than not playing.