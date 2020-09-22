Brett Favre’s Grandson Thinks He’s Only Worth $33,000

Brett Favre doesn’t have a lot of money in the eyes of his grandson.

In a clip from “NFL: The Grind” shared by the league on Twitter, Favre’s grandson asked how much Tom Brady was worth and then followed it up by proclaiming the Green Bay Packers legend is only worth $33,000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the funny clip people.

Take a look at the expression on Brett Favre’s face when those words come out of his grandson’s mouth. He wasn’t even flustered.

It looked like he was briefly shocked and then doing his best not to laugh because we all know Favre is sitting on stacks of cash.

After all, Favre made roughly $137 million in just contract money during his legendary NFL career. Even with the worst kind of money management, it’d be hard to blow through that kind of money.

Tack on all the endorsement cash he’s made over the years, and you’re talking about some serious coin.

Either way, his grandson thinks he’s not rich at all, and that’s a lighthearted moment we can all laugh about.