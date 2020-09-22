Colin Kaepernick’s 1-Of-1 Trading Card Sells For More Than $20K

Colin Kaepernick’s 1-of-1 trading card went up for sale at a recent auction and has sold for more than $20,000.

The 2011 Topps Platinum Rookie Patch Autograph Red Refractor card, which included the NFL patch from the former San Fransisco 49er quarterback’s rookie season plus his autograph, went for $20,400 at Goldin Auctions, according to TMZ in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At least $5,000 from the sale of the extremely rare card will reportedly be going to Kaepernick’s charity, Know Your Rights Camp, per the outlet. (RELATED: LeBron James Says He Hopes He Made Colin Kaepernick ‘Proud’ By Kneeling During The National Anthem)

The card appeared in a regular pack of cards and was then sold on eBay for less than $1,800 before the anonymous seller consigned it to the auction house. (RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Signs Deal With Disney, ESPN Will Make A Documentary About His Life)

The story behind the card is great … the owner tells us he started buying up CK items in 2016 when collectors thought Colin’s kneeling protest would cause his collectibility value to plummet.

And if a person is interested in more Kaepernick memorabilia, the former NFL QB‘s game-worn and signed gloves are also going up for auction.