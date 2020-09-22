College GameDay Is Headed To Miami For Florida State Vs. The Hurricanes

College GameDay will be in Miami this upcoming Saturday.

The popular college football event will be in Miami ahead of the Hurricanes playing the Florida State Seminoles.

Still all about The U ???? We’re headed to see @FSUFootball take on @CanesFootball next Saturday! pic.twitter.com/StLtIpCtNy — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 20, 2020

I love this move from GameDay. Miami has a legit squad this season and D’Eriq King is one of the best players in the country.

For the first time in a long time, it feels like the Hurricanes might actually be able to make some serious noise.

College football is simply more fun when Miami is riding and flying high.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Hurricanes Football (@canesfootball) on Sep 19, 2020 at 4:25pm PDT

Miami dismantled Louisville this past week, and will almost certainly do the same to FSU. No offense to the Seminoles, but they’re just not an impressive team.

Tack on the fact Jay Norvell isn’t coaching this weekend because of coronavirus, and you have all the ingredients for a blowout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Hurricanes Football (@canesfootball) on Sep 19, 2020 at 8:33pm PDT

I can’t wait to see what we get out of College GameDay in Miami, but I know it’s going to be lit. Make sure to tune in Saturday morning on ESPN.