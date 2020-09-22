DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli Unloads On Chinese Concentration Camps, Says President ‘Did What He Said He Would Do’

Acting Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli joined Daily Caller’s Senior White House Correspondent, Christian Datoc, to discuss the recent crack down on products produced by the Chinese government.

Topping off their lengthy discussion detailing the administration’s concerns with, as well as their response to products with potential ties to Chinese labor camps, being exported to the United States, White House Correspondent Christian Datoc questioned Deputy Secretary Cuccinelli on his thoughts on Adam Schiff and the whistleblower complaints.

Check out all of this and more in their interview below. (RELATED: H&M To Pull Out Of Xinjiang Due To Concern Over Forced Labor Of Uighurs)

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!