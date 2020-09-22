Flash Flood Watch Issued In Texas As Tropical Storm Beta Makes Landfall

A flash flood watch has been issued from Victoria, Texas, to New Orleans after tropical storm Beta made landfall Monday night, ABC News reported.

Houston has been hit with heavy rainfall and flash flooding, and there have been at least 20 water rescues reported in the city so far, according to ABC News. More rainfall is expected in the coming days as the storm is expected to move slowly – the center of the storm will be near Houston Wednesday.

Several cars have been spotted trapped in the flood.

Cars under water already near Keegans Bayou This area typically floods fast! #TropicalStormBeta pic.twitter.com/xt8E8L0nD2 — Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) September 22, 2020

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Captain Tommy Shelton urged people to stay home, avoid driving in the flood and avoid areas with high water. (RELATED: Meteorologists Predict A High Number Of Major Hurricanes In 2020)

District 4 Night Shift Units reporting roadway flooding between Synott Rd and S Kirkwood Rd, W Belford Rd and Bissonnet St. Use caution, avoid high water, and stay home if you don’t have to drive. pic.twitter.com/xKoIUfp92B — Captain T. Shelton (@HCSO_D4Patrol) September 22, 2020

The storm is expected to bring up to 22 inches of rain in some areas, according to the report. Some places have already seen up to 1 foot of rainfall. Louisiana is also expected to see up to 6 inches of heavy rain.

Parts of Texas and Louisiana were evacuated in August when hurricane Laura made landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border as a Category 4 storm. The storm killed a 14-year-old girl after a tree fell on her family home.