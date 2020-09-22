Kansas City Chiefs Send The Woman Who Broke The Patrick Mahomes Extension News A Signed Bottle Of Dom Perignon

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off an awesome move for the woman responsible for breaking the Patrick Mahomes extension news.

Plaza Liquor employee Katie Camlin tweeted back in early July that Mahomes was agreeing to an extension after a Chiefs executive came into the store to buy six bottles of Dom Perignon.

She was literally the first person on the planet to break the news on social media, and the Chiefs rewarded her with a bottle of Dom Perignon signed by Mahomes.

I let @AdamSchefter break the news on this one, but here it is! The @Chiefs and Brett Veach are way too generous, and gave me this bottle signed by @PatrickMahomes and @StoneColdJones . I cried. I will treasure this absolutely forever pic.twitter.com/RCOTRoWo2e — Katie Camlin (@katie_cammm) September 20, 2020

This is a 100% pure class move from the Chiefs. Camlin went viral and was a hit all over the internet after she beat Adam Schefter in breaking the news.

We’re talking about a random liquor store employee breaking the biggest story in the NFL. It just goes to show that it sometimes pays to be in the right spot at the right time.

“I beat Schefter!” ????@AdamSchefter catches up with the accidental insider who broke Patrick Mahomes’ record-breaking contract extension before he did. pic.twitter.com/kY8AHODSKp — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 20, 2020

There’s a lot of negativity in the world right now for a lot of different reasons. We can use all the positivity we can find.

The Chiefs hooking up Camlin with a very nice bottle of Dom Perignon signed by the face of the franchise is the definition of awesome.

Props to Camlin for carving out her own little piece of real estate in NFL history. It’s a great story and experience for her.