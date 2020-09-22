Editorial

Kansas City Chiefs Send The Woman Who Broke The Patrick Mahomes Extension News A Signed Bottle Of Dom Perignon

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off an awesome move for the woman responsible for breaking the Patrick Mahomes extension news.

Plaza Liquor employee Katie Camlin tweeted back in early July that Mahomes was agreeing to an extension after a Chiefs executive came into the store to buy six bottles of Dom Perignon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She was literally the first person on the planet to break the news on social media, and the Chiefs rewarded her with a bottle of Dom Perignon signed by Mahomes.

This is a 100% pure class move from the Chiefs. Camlin went viral and was a hit all over the internet after she beat Adam Schefter in breaking the news.

We’re talking about a random liquor store employee breaking the biggest story in the NFL. It just goes to show that it sometimes pays to be in the right spot at the right time.

There’s a lot of negativity in the world right now for a lot of different reasons. We can use all the positivity we can find.

The Chiefs hooking up Camlin with a very nice bottle of Dom Perignon signed by the face of the franchise is the definition of awesome.

Props to Camlin for carving out her own little piece of real estate in NFL history. It’s a great story and experience for her.