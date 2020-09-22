Kevin Durant Says ‘You Can’t Blame’ Players For Allegedly Sneaking Women Into NBA Bubble Rooms

Kevin Durant said “you can’t blame” players for allegedly sneaking women into those Orlando NBA bubble rooms “if they haven’t got some action” in a while.

The comments came during the Brooklyn Nets star’s appearance on “The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory and Ma” when he was asked “what do you think about dudes trying to f**k the COVID testing girl in the bubble?” The clip was noted by TMZ in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“If you’ve been in a bubble away from some action for 3 months?” Durant answered. “I mean, you can’t blame him, dog.” (RELATED: Kevin Durant Reveals He’ll Wear Number 7 For The Brooklyn Nets)

“And I heard it was no females at all outside of that [COVID testers],” he added. “The maids were all men…there was nothing but men around.”

Durant continued, “After a couple of months, you’re down 3-1? Nah, he said, ‘I don’t give a f**k no more,’ man.”

It comes after Houston Rockets Danuel House allegedly allowed a “female COVID-19 tester” in his room at the Walt Disney World Resort.

At one point in the interview, the host asked the NBA player about rumors about him reportedly “picking the Nets’ coach, Steve Nash,” who just came on board this month, and Kyrie [Irving] “not really feeling your decision making.”

“First off, I didn’t pick the Nets’ coach,” Kevin explained. “We got people in place who do that. I just supported it.”

“And me and Kyrie always on the same page,” he added, without any further explanation.