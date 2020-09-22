REPORT: ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris To Remain In Federal Custody After Admitting To Child Pornography Accusations

Netflix’s “Cheer” star Jerry Harris was kept in federal custody after his attorney requested that a bond hearing be postponed.

Harris’ attorney does plan to argue for the Netflix star’s release due to his client’s heightened risk of contracting coronavirus, according to a report published Monday by the Chicago Tribune. Harris reportedly has asthma.

“What everyone is seeing of Jerry Harris, from the outside view, from social media, is a completely different person from when you actually know him,” Charlie, one of the boys who has accused Harris of abuse, said: https://t.co/suElp0nAQQ pic.twitter.com/NyH0n81x04 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 15, 2020

The move comes after Harris reportedly admitted to soliciting sex and child pornography from two minor boys from Texas, the outlet reported.

Harris was arrested Thursday and has been held at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Facility. While there have been no coronavirus-related deaths at the prison, 126 inmates have recovered from the virus and seven have currently tested positive, according to the Chicago Tribune. (RELATED: REPORT: ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Arrested Charged With Producing Child Pornography)

A representative for Harris originally denied the accusations after the FBI confirmed an investigation into the “Cheer” star had been launched early last week.

“We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager,” a spokesperson for Harris told ABC News after the news broke. “We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”

“Cheer” coach Monica Aldama requested privacy for the team amid the investigation.

“Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and I’m praying hard for the victims and everyone affected,” Aldama said in a statement on Instagram. “Please respect our privacy as our family mourns during this heartbreaking time.”