Ohio State Leads The Big 10’s Projected Over/Under Win Totals

Ohio State has the best projected over/under win total in the Big 10.

According to Saturday Tradition, SportsBetting.ag has the win total over/under for Ohio State at 8.5. Penn State is second at 7.5 and Wisconsin is third at seven. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rutgers is the lowest in the Big 10 at 1.5.

Seeing as how Ohio State might have the most talented team in America, it makes sense for oddsmakers to set their total the highest.

Justin Fields and company are going to ball out through the eight game regular season. From there, it’s a roll of the dice, but I’d still expect OSU to be favored in every game they play this season.

They’re that talented.

Having said that, I’m also very confident there’s a path to eight total wins for Wisconsin. Outside of Michigan and Iowa, I don’t see a regular season game that’ll be within double digits.

I understand it’s a whacky year and you never know, but let’s get real. Wisconsin will pulverize large chunks of their schedule.

From there, it’s all about whether or not they can win a couple huge games. Knowing what I know about Paul Chryst and company, I like our chances.

