Paramount Network Says It Is Shifting To More Miniseries Like ‘Yellowstone’ And Made-For-TV Movies

Paramount Network is not only changing their name but also their focus following the success of miniseries like “Yellowstone.”

“We’re doubling down on scripted but diversifying with made for TV movies, mini-series and blockbuster series with movie stars like ‘Yellowstone,'” Chris McCarthy, president of entertainment and youth brands for ViacomCBS domestic media networks, shared in an interview with Variety in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: See The Best GIFs From The Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘I Killed A Man Today’)

Paramount Network Rebrands, Doubles Down on Movies and Minis (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/TXxjwGRrSo — Variety (@Variety) September 22, 2020

“Made-for-TV movies provide all the creative upside and ability to work with great talent, without the full time commitment of a series or feature,” McCarthy added. “Plus, we’re maximizing our investment because we can build a valuable library to use across our streaming, cable and global footprints.” (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

According to the report:

The current plan is to program 52 original movies per year on the network, or one movie per week. Each movie will have a budget in the low-to-mid-seven-figure range. Once per quarter, the network expects to program a miniseries or scripted series on the scale of its hit drama “Yellowstone,” potentially spinning off characters from those projects into their own films or sequels in the future.

The network is expected to rebrand in 2021 as the Paramount Movie Network and reportedly plans to move away from unscripted shows like “Ink Master,” “Wife Swap” and “Battle of the Fittest Couples,” which will be canceled.

Fans of the network’s hits like “Bar Rescue” and “Lip Sync Battle” can rest assured those will continue, but will appear on other ViacomCBS cable channels.

The “Yellowstone” miniseries will be back for a fourth season after being a big hit for the network, scoring 5 to 6 million viewers for every show. The finale of season three had 7.6 million people tune in live.

And fans can expect some changes for the show with a plan to make it look like what viewers would see on the big screen, with a more cinematic feel. The report noted that could possibly involve showing two episodes back-to-back in a single night, with limited commercials.