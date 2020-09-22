Editorial

Pete Carroll, Vic Fangio And Kyle Shanahan Receive $100,000 Fines For Not Wearing A Mask

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Three NFL coaches have received massive fines for not wearing a mask this past Sunday.

According to Adam Schefter, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Broncos coach Vic Vangio and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan were all fined $100,000 for not wearing a mask. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Their respective teams were also each fined $250,000. That’s more than $1 million in total fines.

I’m not some anti-mask fanatic, but this is really stupid. Fining coaches $100,000 for not wearing a mask is absurd.

The NFL does realize these coaches are around players literally tackling each other, right? Somebody told Roger Goodell that’s how football works, correct?

I’m not even saying mask wearing shouldn’t be encouraged, but there’s no reason it should be mandated if the players aren’t even doing it.

Are coaches mandated to wear masks during meetings and activities in the locker room? If not, then why the hell do they have to wear them on the sidelines?

The NFL has done an outstanding job dealing with coronavirus, but this is just too much. Let the coaches coach however they want until it’s proven unsafe. There’s no reason for this kind of reaction.