Pete Carroll, Vic Fangio And Kyle Shanahan Receive $100,000 Fines For Not Wearing A Mask

Three NFL coaches have received massive fines for not wearing a mask this past Sunday.

According to Adam Schefter, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Broncos coach Vic Vangio and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan were all fined $100,000 for not wearing a mask. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Their respective teams were also each fined $250,000. That’s more than $1 million in total fines.

NFL fined three head coaches – – Denver’s Vic Fangio, Seattle’s Pete Carroll and SF’s Kyle Shanahan – $100,000 each for not wearing masks Sunday, and each of their teams another $250,000, sources told ESPN. So that’s $1.05 million dollars in fines for not wearing masks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2020

I’m not some anti-mask fanatic, but this is really stupid. Fining coaches $100,000 for not wearing a mask is absurd.

The NFL does realize these coaches are around players literally tackling each other, right? Somebody told Roger Goodell that’s how football works, correct?

#49ers Kyle Shanahan has been fined $100,000 for not wearing a mask on Sunday ???? pic.twitter.com/mSEreFlY96 — TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) September 22, 2020

I’m not even saying mask wearing shouldn’t be encouraged, but there’s no reason it should be mandated if the players aren’t even doing it.

Are coaches mandated to wear masks during meetings and activities in the locker room? If not, then why the hell do they have to wear them on the sidelines?

Pete Carroll looking like Future with his “Mask Off” the entire night lmao. Open the world back up! #PeteCarroll #maskoff pic.twitter.com/BCh9TVQCAW — REVOLT ⚡ RIDDUB (@REVOLTdubs) September 21, 2020

The NFL has done an outstanding job dealing with coronavirus, but this is just too much. Let the coaches coach however they want until it’s proven unsafe. There’s no reason for this kind of reaction.