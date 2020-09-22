Raiders Safety Johnathan Abram Drills A TV Camera Cart

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram drilled a camera cart during a Monday night win over the Saints.

While attempting to tackle Alvin Kamara, Abram missed and absolutely hammered the cart carrying a camera for “Monday Night Football.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He laid motionless on the ground for a little before finally getting up. You can watch the scary moment below.

how about move the cart back?? pic.twitter.com/N8deuULBMK — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 22, 2020

How Jonathan Abrams gonna get stuck under the cart ???????? , 2020 weird. #MNF pic.twitter.com/AeO7JfCytk — Hip Hop (@ThursdyFameHour) September 22, 2020

Good Sign: Johnathan Abram’s got up and ran to Raiders sideline. pic.twitter.com/A16uLOp99k — Alex ???? (@Dubs408) September 22, 2020

Obviously, it all turned out to be okay, but it’s always scary whenever a player is motionless after hitting the deck.

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything like that before. I didn’t even realize the TV cart was that close to the sidelines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnathan Abram???? (@thejabram) on Sep 19, 2020 at 2:56pm PDT

Maybe, just maybe, the people running the show should back up a few extra feet to make sure something like this never happens again in the NFL.

Yes, Abram turned out to be just fine this time, but it could have been much worse. Next time, back the cart up just a shade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnathan Abram???? (@thejabram) on Aug 26, 2020 at 12:14pm PDT

Luckily, Abram is going to be okay, and the NFL should do whatever is necessary to make sure a scary moment like this never happens again.

