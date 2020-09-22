REPORT: The Denver Broncos Are Signing Blake Bortles

Quarterback Blake Bortles will reportedly sign with the Denver Broncos.

According to Adam Schefter, Bortles will sign with the Broncos after starter Drew Lock got hurt and will miss a couple weeks.

Salary details for the former first round pick are unknown at this time.

Update: Denver is signing former Jags’ and Rams’ QB Blake Bortles to a one-year deal once he passes his COVID protocols, per source. With Drew Lock out 3-5 weeks, the Broncos almost signed Bortles last year and now will take the next step this year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2020

Blake Bortles is back in the NFL! If you’re not smiling right now, then you’re just not a real football fan.

Bortles is the everyday man. He’s the kind of guy who looks like any random person you could find in a small town bar.

The only difference is he was a first round pick in the NFL draft and spent several years starting at quarterback for the Jaguars.

Last year, he was on the Rams in a backup role, and now he’s headed to the Broncos after Drew Lock went down. All things considered, it’s not a bad life to be living.

Plus, Bortles has already made more than $47 million in his career. Something tells me that he’s going to be just fine.