REPORT: There Is ‘Optimism’ The Mountain West Will Start Football In October

The Mountain West Conference is reportedly nearing a decision to play football starting in October.

According to Pete Thamel, MWC officials have “optimism” that football will be played in the fall, and October 24 is the “preferred start date.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The MWC initially canceled the football season because of coronavirus.

Sources: The Mountain West AD call today ended with optimism for the league playing football this fall, with Oct. 24th as the preferred start date. There’s a MWC presidents call scheduled for Friday, but a vote could be taken sooner. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 22, 2020

As I’ve said many different times, we need every single college football team in America playing. The Big 10 already reversed course, and it now sounds like the MWC is nearing the same decision.

The Mountain West is one of the best Group of 5 conferences in America. There’s no reason they shouldn’t be playing.

If the MWC agrees to play starting in October, which appears to be the likely outcome, then there’s also no reason for the PAC-12 to continue sitting on the sidelines.

The MWC and the PAC-12 cover the same geographic region of America. If one can play, then the other can too.

Let’s hope the PAC-12 and MWC both agree to play because it’s necessary.

This is America, and in this country, we play college football. You can take that to the bank.