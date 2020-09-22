REPORT: Notre Dame Vs. Wake Forest Football Game Will Be Postponed

The football game between Notre Dame and Wake Forest will reportedly be postponed.

According to Pete Thamel, the Fighting Irish and Demon Deacons won’t play this weekend, and an announcement could come at any time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The decision comes after multiple Notre Dame football players tested positive for coronavirus.

Sources: The game between Wake Forest and Notre Dame is expected to be postponed. An announcement is expected this afternoon. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 22, 2020

I think it’s safe to say this is the biggest postponement of the 2020 football season so far. We’re talking about a national title contender in Notre Dame.

This is about as bad as it can get in terms of games being pushed back. I don’t think that’s unfair to say at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on Sep 20, 2020 at 12:36pm PDT

Having said that, it’s still important to remember that there’s no reason to panic. Let’s keep everything in perspective.

We’re playing football in the middle of a global pandemic. Things are bound to go wrong from time to time. While it’s not okay, it’s something we can deal with.

Remember, the schedules were built in anticipation of problems. Now, we have a big one, and I’m sure it’ll be dealt with.

Don’t panic, remain calm and I promise everything will be fine. This is a minor setback, but it won’t mean much in the big picture.