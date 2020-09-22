San Francisco 49ers Announce That Nick Bosa Has A Torn ACL

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa is done for the year.

The 49ers announced Monday night that Bosa tore his ACL Sunday against the Jets. That means we won’t be seeing him in an NFL game again until 2021. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

An MRI confirmed Nick Bosa suffered a torn ACL in yesterday’s game. We’re all wishing @nbsmallerbear a speedy recovery ???? pic.twitter.com/RN9fiFIBUI — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 21, 2020

Well, I think we all knew this was coming, and now it’s a done deal. It’s wild that Saquon Barkley and Nick Bosa tore their ACLs on the same day.

Week two was just brutal for the NFL. Star players were falling all over the place.

Here’s the Nick Bosa injury play.pic.twitter.com/ipyH46WggR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 20, 2020

Hopefully, Bosa is able to make a quick recovery because the 49ers need him on the field. It obviously won’t happen this year, but he should be ready for Week One 2021.

Not only do the 49ers need him playing, but the NFL needs Bosa healthy and ready to roll. He’s one of the most terrifying players in the league.

He has a long path ahead of him, but I have no doubt he’ll get the job done. He’s a competitor and he won’t let this injury keep him off the field for long.