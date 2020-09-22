Sharon Osbourne: ‘One Of My Granddaughters’ Has ‘COVID,’ But No One Else In The Family Tested Positive

Sharon Osbourne revealed that “one of” her “granddaughters has come down with COVID” but no one else in the family tested positive for coronavirus.

“I was meant to be in the studio,” the 67-year-old co-host of “The Talk” shared during her appearance via video. The clip was noted by TooFab.com in a piece published Tuesday.

“I was so looking forward to it and then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters has come down with COVID,” she added. (RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Once Slit Her Wrists To Prove Her Love For Ozzy)

WATCH:

The talk show host explained that her son Jack Osbourne’s daughter, Minnie, is the only one in the family who tested positive. (RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Breaks Down Talking About Ozzy’s ‘Sex Addiction’ Therapy [VIDEO])

“I don’t have it,” she added. “Her daddy doesn’t have it, her mommy doesn’t have it, her sisters don’t.”

Sharon then revealed that Minnie reportedly got it from “somebody who works for” Jack.

“I’ve got one more week left of quarantining and then I’m out,” the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne exclaimed. “I don’t have it. I keep testing negative, but you have to be safe.”

“It just goes to show you — she’s three years of age — that children can get COVID,” she added. “She’s okay, she’s okay. she’s doing good.”

As previously reported, Jack joked with Entertainment Tonight recently that he was not about to let COVID-19 get his father.

“Here’s the thing, I am not letting a disease started by bats kill my dad,” 34-year-old media personality shared. “That’s not how this is going, ok? This is not some giant revenge plot from bats to get my dad back.”

For those that might not recall, the famous rocker Ozzy made quite a name for himself after he infamously bit the head off of a bat during a rock concert in 1982.