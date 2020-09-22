‘I Felt That I Had Been Somewhat Censored By ABC’: Sunny Hostin Claims Ahead Of New Memoir

“The View” host Sunny Hostin said she “felt” that she “had been somewhat censored by ABC” ahead of the release of her new memoir.

The comments came during an interview for “Politics and Prose” with Ronan Farrow as the long-time co-host talked about how she ended up taking out “some passages” in her book titled, “I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice, and Living Between Worlds” because of how it made “the network look.” The clip was noted by the Washington Examiner in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘View’ Host Sunny Hostin: People ‘Targeted’ My Family Over Fourth Of July, Yelling ‘N-Word’ At Us [VIDEO])

WATCH:

“I felt that I had been somewhat censored by ABC in writing the book,” Hostin explained, noting how she was asked to remove “certain passages from the book.” (RELATED: Meghan McCain Blasts Trump At John McCain’s Funeral Service: ‘America Was Always Great’)

“I did remove some passages,” she added, before explaining what she thought the network was worried about.

“I think they were concerned about how it made the network look,” the ABC co-host shared. “How my experiences made the network look.”

Sunny continued, “I think the only host in history that didn’t have a formal announcement, you know, ‘Welcome the new host of The View.’ I was sort of guest hosting and then just was there.”

“I think I was treated differently than a white woman would have been treated,” Hostin explained. “Yes, I do. I was given a dressing room on a different floor, and I noticed that other co-hosts that came on after I came on were given dressing rooms on the main floor with everyone else.”

“And while that seems like a small thing, it’s those little indignities that make you feel and question whether or not you are being treated differently, whether or not the expectations for you are just different,” she added. “And you wonder, ‘Am I being crazy? Am I being sensitive? Am I playing the race card?'”

“So, I decided that it felt wrong to not to tell the truth, to paint this rosy picture,” she said, adding that these are “indignities I think that people of color deal with every single day in different scales.”

Hostin also explained that she ended up hiring “a lawyer” to let her tell her story and she “won.”

According to the report:

Over the summer, ABC News fired Barbara Fedida, the senior vice president for talent and business, following an internal investigation into insensitive treatment of her employees. Hostin was reportedly one of the targets of Fedida’s alleged derogatory and racist remarks about staffers.

Later, the host said she found out after the internal investigation a senior vice president had reportedly called her “certain names” and she had “been discriminated against.” The details are in the forward of the book.