STUDY: Hawaii Is The Happiest State In America

Hawaii is apparently the happiest state in America.

According to a study from WalletHub, Hawaii is the happiest place in America. Utah, Minnesota, New Jersey and Maryland rounded out the top five. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The rankings were determined by emotional and physical well-being, work environment and community and environment.

I’ve never been to Hawaii, but I can’t say I’m surprised by the state taking the top spot. From everything I’ve heard, it’s an awesome place.

It’s a few islands with great weather and great surfing. Not sure how you could ever be sad in a place like Hawaii.

It might not even be possible to be sad in Hawaii. Whenever you’re feeling down, you can just hit up the beach.

The more I think about it, the more I’m starting to think that I need to visit Hawaii ASAP. All of a sudden, I have an itch to feel some great weather.

In a shocking development, Wisconsin was ranked a disappointing 18th! That’s a wildly absurd ranking. While I often agree with WalletHub on their studies and rankings, I can’t agree with Wisconsin being that low.

We’re talking about the home of the Badgers. We have reasons to celebrate around the clock.

Let us know what you think about the rankings in the comments below!