Texas Tech Running Back SaRodorick Thompson Arrested On Racing Charge

Texas Tech running back SaRodorick Thompson has been arrested.

According to some Monday tweets from Ronald Clark, the Texas Tech star player was arrested and booked on a “racing on highway” charge. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was eventually cut loose and is expected to play this weekend against Texas.

#BREAKING: Texas Tech football star running back Sarodorick Thompson has been arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Jail. No words on what his charges are at this time. We will continue to monitor this situation @KCBD11 #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/QaKQiEBQ4z — Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) September 21, 2020

Charges now updated, Thompson was booked for “racing on highway.” — Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) September 21, 2020

Tech has now released a statement, and says Thompson is expected to play Saturday against Texas #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/46fwRx7wiE — Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) September 21, 2020

Obviously, Thompson has the right to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law. That’s the system we have here.

Having said that, it’s 100% the correct call for Texas Tech to play him against Texas. Not that I want to sound insensitive towards the rule of law, but you can’t bench your star player over a street racing charge.

This is Big 12 football we’re talking about. This is major college athletics. Unless he did something incredibly bad, you can’t ever bench a star player.

It’s a racing charge. It might not be ideal, but the boosters, coaches and fans won’t care at all in the long run.

Thompson goes out there and runs in three touchdowns this Saturday, and you can guarantee people will forget this fast.

At the end of the day, the Red Raiders have to weigh winning games against punishments. Thompson has to play. It’s that simple.