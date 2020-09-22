‘The Ellen Show’ Returns With Highest Premiere Ratings In The Past 4 Years

“The Ellen Show” earned its highest ratings since the 2016 premiere following months of toxic workplace allegations.

The overnight Nielsen ratings showed a 1.9, which was the same as last season’s premiere, but the show saw an increase in the 25 to 54 demographic to 0.9, according the New York Post. The ratings are a percentage of total TV households tuned into a program at a given time.

Haters be damned, ‘Ellen’ viewers show up: Highest premiere ratings since 2016 https://t.co/YSSlaKULWa pic.twitter.com/qIbj4ej2EK — New York Post (@nypost) September 22, 2020

The 18th season premiere of the show also topped the demographic of female viewers ages 18 to 34 for all talk shows by earning a 0.6 and earned a 0.8 for ages between 18 to 49, the outlet reported.

DeGeneres used her premiere show to address accusations that had been made about the staff on the set of the talk show. (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Toxic Workplace Environment Accusations During 1st Show Back)

“We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace, and what we want for the future,” DeGeneres said during her monologue. “We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter.”

I’m not sure if these ratings will stick for DeGeneres. I’m suspicious that a lot of the viewers might have tuned in just to see DeGeneres address the accusations of a toxic workplace. That being said, I thought she did a nice job with her statement and I hope that things really do change there.

We’ll have to wait and see.