New Trailer For ‘Wonder Woman: 1984’ Shows Extended Battle Scene

A new Japanese trailer for the highly anticipated “Wonder Woman: 1984” features an extended battle scene that is truly can’t-miss!

The trailer for the upcoming Warner Bros film, featuring Gal Gadot, is similar to one that dropped a while ago for the sequel to the hit 2017 “Wonder Woman” film.

However, the trailer promoting the movie in Japan shows a new fight sequence between the superhero/Diana Prince all decked out in gold armor and Kristen Wiig who plays Cheetah, Prince's rival. The clip was noted by Fox News in a piece published Tuesday.

The movie is one of a handful of films that were set to hit theaters this summer but had to be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak shutting down movie houses across the country and globe.

It originally was to hit theaters on June 5, but was pushed back several months due to the pandemic to October. And the latest news is that fans can hopefully expect to see all the action on the big screen when it hits theaters on December 25, 2020.

“First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for ‘WW84’ couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie,” director Patty Jenkins said in a statement obtained by Variety last week.

“Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer,” the statement added. “With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you!”

Can’t wait!