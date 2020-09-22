University Of Georgia Fraternity Suspends Itself After Members’ Racist Messages Were Posted On Social Media

A University of Georgia fraternity suspended its own operations after members’ texts that said racist comments were shared on Twitter, NBC News reported.

One of the texts that were posted said, “Lord, give me the strength to not call that woman a racial slur.”

The fraternity “has self-suspended operations indefinitely,” Brennan M. Cox, president of the University of Georgia Interfraternity Council, said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at the University of Georgia suspended its operations after members’ racist texts were posted on social media, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Arianna Mbunwe, a student, posted screenshots of the messages purportedly between university members Twitter, saying that some were aimed at her in response to her criticism of a sorority violating coronavirus restrictions, according to NBC News.

“They were targeting me because my account has become very popular for exposing the people who are contributing to the rise in cases,” Mdunwe said during an interview with NBC News.

One of the texts purportedly from the fraternity that Mdunwe shared online said, “Lord, give me the strength to not call that woman a racial slur,” and another said “Definitely another black girl.”

Another message that Mdunwe shared said, “I guarantee you she has a crusty vagina and just sits in her room saying how white people are racist because she’s mad she didn’t get a bid lmao.” (RELATED: University Of New Hampshire Fraternity Suspended After Party Linked To 11 New COVID Cases)

“These disparaging remarks are odious to the Council’s desire for any member of the University community to feel welcomed in Greek Life and on campus. We have much work toward this vision, and the Council remains committed to forging such reality for our generation, and the next,” Cox continued in the statement posted to Twitter.

Mdunwe said she got the screenshots from a friend after she put on a rally, calling for the school to go further to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, NBC News reported. (RELATED: More Than 20,000 Coronavirus Cases Have Been Counted At Colleges Since Late July: Report)

Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity Inc. director of marketing Matt Hornyak at the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity Inc. told the Daily Caller News Foundation: “The chapter’s operations have been suspended indefinitely by the Board of Directors of the International Fraternity and an investigation is ongoing.”

“The University of Georgia is aware of outrageous and offensive comments involving members of a student organization over the weekend,” university spokesman Greg Trevor told the DCNF. “Such statements of bigotry and intolerance do not have any place on our campus, and we condemn them in the strongest terms.” (RELATED: Princeton Faces Education Department Investigation After University President Says Racism Is ‘Embedded’ In The School)

“Consistent with our prior practice in such cases, this matter is now being investigated by the University’s Equal Opportunity Office in accordance with our Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment (NDAH) policy,” Trevor continued.

Mdunwe told NBC that neither the council nor the Lambda Chi Alpha had reached out to her. She also said she was not content with the self-suspension, NBC reported.

“That whole move is to remove responsibility from the university,” Mbunwe told NBC News.

“I want the chapter revoked and the members expelled from campus,” she added.

Mdunwe did not immediately respond to the DCNF.

