Urban Meyer Says He Doesn’t Feel Bad About Running Up The Score On Michigan

Former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer doesn’t regret torching Michigan during his coaching career.

During a Tuesday appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show,” Meyer was asked if he felt bad about blowing out Michigan and routinely humiliating. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Meyer responded with, “This is going to create a lot of headlines… but no.”

DP: Did you ever feel bad running up the score against Michigan?

Why the hell would Meyer feel bad or ever apologize for beating the living hell out of Michigan? He was the head coach at Ohio State.

That’s what he was paid to do, and he never lost. All he did was win!

Not only did Meyer win regularly with the Buckeyes, but a few of the games against Michigan got really ugly.

Most notably, OSU’s wins in 2018, 2015 and 2014 were never really close. The 2018 beatdown will go down as an all-time low moment for Michigan.

Watching Ohio State annihilate Michigan is one of the best parts about college football, and I hope we see a lot more of it in the coming years!