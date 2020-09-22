Zach Wilson Says BYU Football Players Got Coronavirus After A Night Of Gambling

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson thinks a night of gambling led to players on the team getting coronavirus.

In a video tweeted by @KSLcomSports, Wilson told the media he was having a "gambling night" with his teammates during the summer when they contracted coronavirus.

He said the symptoms were nothing crazy, and they’re obviously all good to go at this point. You can listen to his full comments below.

#BYU QB Zach Wilson describes his bout with COVID-19 from earlier this summer. Read more » https://t.co/pzoxE18zWJ pic.twitter.com/JZfxNycLA9 — KSL.com Sports (@KSLcomSports) September 21, 2020

If you’re going to contract coronavirus, you might as well do it in the middle of the summer months before the season starts.

I mean, what else could Wilson have done here? He wasn’t at a huge rager. He was playing cards with some of his teammates.

He sees his teammates every day. If you’re going to have a social event, you might as well do it with the same people you have to see anyways.

Despite what some in the media might tell you, there’s nothing wrong with living life as long as you’re safe.

It sounds like Wilson was safe by spending time with his teammates, and they just ended up getting coronavirus. They’re all fine now, and BYU is playing football.

It just goes to show that contracting the virus doesn’t mean we have to cancel sports. Hopefully, the team remains healthy going forward.