Alec Baldwin Tells Ellen DeGeneres To Keep Doing ‘What You’re Doing’ Following Toxic Workplace Allegations

Alec Baldwin told Ellen DeGeneres to keep doing “what you’re doing” and “keep moving forward” following toxic workplace allegations on the show.

“Before we talk about my kids, Ellen, I just want to say, that you are someone, I’ve followed your career from when you were doing standup and you were a solo performer,” the 62-year-old actor shared during his appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The clip was noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Thought Accusations Against Her Were Just ‘Sour Grapes’)

“I’ve watched the films you’ve done and I’ve watched your success on this TV show, and you are one of the funniest and most talented women, one of the most funny and talented people in all of show business,” he added. (RELATED: Mariah Carey Talks About ‘Extremely Uncomfortable’ Pregnancy Interview On Ellen DeGeneres Show)

Baldwin continued, “We all have some patches of white water here, but you keep going. Don’t you stop doing what you’re doing.”

DeGeneres replied by thanking Baldwin for the kind words and admitted there have been “some rapids” but she was “maneuvering the raft.”

At the end of the segment, the “Saturday Night Live” star reiterated his support and said that “You just keep moving forward because it’s not the same without you. You’re funny. We need you. We need you, we need you. Keep log rolling as best you can, OK?”

On Monday’s premiere of the new season, the host addressed the allegations that have plagued her and the show over the last several months and issued an apology.

“I learned that things happened here that never should have happened,” Ellen shared. “I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.”

“We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace, and what we want for the future,” she added. “We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter.”