Apple’s New Series ‘Tehran’ Looks Awesome

Apple’s new series “Tehran” looks legit.

The plot of the series, according to Apple’s YouTube description, is, “A new espionage thriller from “Fauda” writer Moshe Zonder that tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the preview, the Apple TV+ saga is going to be awesome. Give it a watch below.

Seeing as how I already binge watched “Homeland” during the coronavirus pandemic, I’m in need of a new spy show.

Well, it looks like we found it in “Tehran.” In fact, I’m pretty sure I recognized a few faces from “Homeland.”

A great spy show is one of the best things you can ever find on TV. Espionage movies and series have a way of captivating people that is unique to the genre.

“Homeland” is probably the GOAT when it comes to that kind of content, but there are plenty of other examples.

Now, Apple is bringing us “Tehran.” At the very least, I think we can all agree that it’s going to be worth a shot. You can check it out starting September 25!

Let us know what you thought of the preview in the comments!