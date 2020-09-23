April Ryan Says She Gets Chills At The Thought Of Calling Kamala Harris ‘Madame Vice President’

CNN analyst April Ryan said that she “gets chills” at the thought of referring to Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris as “Madame Vice President.”

Ryan started off her Tuesday Instagram live session with the Democratic vice presidential nominee with a conversation about Harris’ shoe choices — Converse Chuck Taylors for most campaign events and Timberland boots when she toured wildfire damage with Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Gets Rave Reviews For Her Boots — Melania Trump Got Blasted For The Same Ones)

Ryan wrapped up the conversation by bringing up a shirt someone had sent to her that read “The Next VP Will Look Like Me.”

“I can’t wear it, I can’t endorse, but a lot of people feel very good that history is here,” Ryan said, adding, “And I’m gonna say this: For 23 years, I’ve been at the White House and I’ve seen history, I’ve seen the first Black president of the United States of America and I’ve called him ‘Mr. President.'”

But Ryan went on to say that she was especially looking forward to calling Harris “Madame Vice President.”

“If you come there in January, and I get to raise my- please answer my question if I raise my hand, I get to say ‘Madame Vice President. Do you know that sends chills through me? And you look like me! Does that give you chills?” Ryan asked.

“You be well and I pray all goes well. And I can’t endorse, but what I say is if I can get to say ‘Madame Vice President,’ that’s gonna send chills through me. That’s all I’m gonna say!” Ryan concluded.

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews offered a similar take after listening to former President Barack Obama speak, saying, “I felt a thrill running up my leg.”

WATCH: