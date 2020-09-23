BYU Won’t Have Fans At Their Next 2 Home Football Games

BYU won’t have any fans at their next two football games.

The Cougars announced Tuesday that fans would be banned from LaVell Edwards Stadium for their games against Troy and Louisiana Tech because of an increased coronavirus risk in Provo.

Obviously, nobody wants to see this happen. As I’ve said for months and months, college football is meant to be played in front of fans.

College football is meant to take place in front of tens of thousands of drunk and passionate fans. That’s just the nature of the sport.

However, if the choice is between football with no fans or no football at all, then it’s an easy choice. Football without fans is a hell of a lot better than no football at all.

So, while BYU fans might not be happy, restricting fans is really just a minor inconvenience in the big picture.

Hopefully, BYU has fans back at their games sooner than later. The Cougars have a solid team this season, and they deserve to have people watching them from the stands.