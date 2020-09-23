Cam Newton Says He’s Playing For ‘Respect’

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton isn’t motivated by money anymore.

The former Panthers starting QB signed with the Patriots this past offseason, and has gotten off to a hot start. Why does he keep playing the game of football? Well, it has very little to do with making money.

Newton said he following during a recent appearance on “The Greg Hill Show,” according to Pats Pulpit:

Money at this particular point in my career is not important. Let’s be honest: I’ve made money, but for everything that I play this game for, I haven’t received yet. And that’s why I’m playing. So it’s not about money, it’s about respect.

I’m not surprised at all that Newton feels this way and that his main motivation is respect. It doesn’t surprise me at all.

Newton’s play with the Panthers dropped off as his time neared an end in Carolina, and he missed several games because he was hurt.

The league kind of wrote him off and forgot about him. It’s just the nature of the business.

Now, he’s with the Patriots, and has a gigantic chip on his shoulder. That makes him a very dangerous player.

Judging from what we’ve seen through two weeks for Newton, he still has plenty of gas left in the tank when it comes to making plays.

Trust me, if the Patriots have a great year, then Newton will get a ton of respect and another huge payday. I guarantee it.