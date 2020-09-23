Celebrities React To The Charges Brought Against Officer Involved In Death Of Breonna Taylor

Celebrities took to Twitter on Wednesday after one officer was charged in the incident that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Brett Hankison was hit with three charges of wanton endangerment, according to Fox News. He was the only officer out of the three involved in the shooting death of Taylor that occurred in March of 2020 to be charged. The wanton endangerment charges stem from Hankison allegedly shooting into neighboring apartments.

Many celebrities shared their thoughts about the charges on their social media accounts.

“Bulls— decision!!!,” Viola Davis tweeted. “BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! Cannot be said enough times.”

“Brett Hankinson, one of Breonna Taylor’s murderers, was NOT charged with murder, but with wanton endangerment,” actor Ron Perlman tweeted. “This crime is punishable with up to five years in prison. That’s one year for each bullet fired into her sleeping body. NOT GOOD ENOUGH.”

Other celebrities shared thoughts about her family.

“Sending love to Breonna’s family,” singer JoJo tweeted. “To Louisville.”

“I don’t have words,” Mandy Moore tweeted. “#BreonnaTaylor and her family deserve justice.”

Actress Kerry Washington encouraged everyone to vote.

“Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor,” Washington tweeted. “Vote.”

Mia Farrow chimed in with, “So, no one is responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor?”

Rapper Common shared a James Baldwin quote and the hashtag Breonna Taylor.

“‘To be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a state of rage almost all of the time.’ James Baldwin,” Common tweeted.

Christian rapper Lecrae called the news about the charges “numbing.”

“It’s all kind of numbing,” Lecrae tweeted. “On one hand it’s like I KNOW I’m not crazy there’s a real problem in our country. On the other I’m sad that everyone doesn’t see it and some don’t want to. Of course I know God is at work. It’s just tough to process it all.”

During a press conference Wednesday announcing the report, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said that Louisville Police knocked and announced their presence, which he says was corroborated by an “independent witness.” Cameron also claimed Mattingly and Cosgrove were “justified in their use of force after having been fired upon.”