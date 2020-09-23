US

Demonstrators Ready With U-Haul Full Of Protest Gear, Immediately React After Grand Jury’s Decision On Breonna Taylor Case

Protesters in Louisville, Kentucky following grand jury's decision on officers involved in Breonna Taylor shooting. [Screenshot Shelby Talcott/Daily Caller]

A U-Haul full of signs, shields, water and other supplies was waiting down the street from a crowd that had gathered to hear the grand jury’s decision on Breonna Taylor’s case Wednesday.

The vehicle had signs that said “abolish the police,” among other gear, and a group of people rushed over to grab the supplies once the march began. (RELATED: Federal Buildings Boarded-Up Ahead Of Possible Louisville Decision On Whether To Charge Officers In Breonna Taylor’s Death)

A protest began immediately after it was announced that a grand jury indicted one of the three officers who were on the scene when Breonna Taylor was fatally shot in her apartment. Many people in the crowd were angry and tearful when the decision was announced.

Former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Brett Hankison was indicted Wednesday on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, the other two officers at the scene, are not facing criminal charges.