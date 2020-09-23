Demonstrators Ready With U-Haul Full Of Protest Gear, Immediately React After Grand Jury’s Decision On Breonna Taylor Case

A U-Haul full of signs, shields, water and other supplies was waiting down the street from a crowd that had gathered to hear the grand jury’s decision on Breonna Taylor’s case Wednesday.

The vehicle had signs that said “abolish the police,” among other gear, and a group of people rushed over to grab the supplies once the march began. (RELATED: Federal Buildings Boarded-Up Ahead Of Possible Louisville Decision On Whether To Charge Officers In Breonna Taylor’s Death)

A parked U-Haul was waiting for the crowd up the street. It contains supplies such as signs, shields, water etc. I’m not sure how people knew what it contained. Police are up ahead pic.twitter.com/qObHK3E83y — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

A protest began immediately after it was announced that a grand jury indicted one of the three officers who were on the scene when Breonna Taylor was fatally shot in her apartment. Many people in the crowd were angry and tearful when the decision was announced.

Here’s how the crowd reacted after hearing these are the only charges brought today + the bond amount. People are angry, sad: pic.twitter.com/xbOy1Asvdh — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

Former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Brett Hankison was indicted Wednesday on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, the other two officers at the scene, are not facing criminal charges.