REPORT: Doctor Who Recorded Minor Patients And Produced Child Pornography Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison

A Denver doctor was sentenced to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to secretly recording nude minors and producing child pornography, numerous sources reported.

Justin Neisler, 32, pleaded guilty to production of child pornography in January and was arrested in March 2019 on allegations that include him secretly videotaping nude boys during examination, CBS 4 reported Wednesday.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force reportedly began investigating Nielser in November 2018 after receiving a tip that he was uploading child pornography to Tumblr. (RELATED: FBI Asks Public To Report Child Sexual Abuse During Zoom Meetings Through New Online Questionnaire)

Tumblr notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which contacted police, according to CBS 4. A search of Neisler’s home in March 2019 revealed child pornography on the doctor’s cellphone and various electronic media, CBS reported. The FBI then reportedly determined that Neisler had approximately 6,600 still images and 1,725 videos of child pornography that he obtained from the internet.

Investigators found that he did not distribute videos he secretly recorded of young patients. Neisler admitted to investigators that he recorded the medical exams, which, while in the courtroom Tuesday, a parent of one of the victims said she was asked to leave the examining room for.

Neisler also said he would watch the videos for his own sexual gratification.

“I intentionally and repeatedly violated the sacred trust of my patients and their families. I desecrated my oath to do no harm,” Neisler reportedly told the courtroom while in tears.

Prosecutors called him a “predator and pedophile not someone who made a mistake,” according to CBS.

“You put your hands on those kids,” the federal judge told Neisler in court.

The doctor’s license has been surrendered and suspended and is expected to be revoked, according to CBS. He was also ordered to pay $10,100 in assessments to the Court and into funds that would assist victims of child exploitation crimes in addition to his 23-year prison sentence.