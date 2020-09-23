‘I Do Have Some’: Dolly Parton Comes Clean About Those Tattoo Rumors

Dolly Parton came clean about those rumors that she has tattoos and admitted she does “have some” but “they’re tasteful” and “artful.”

“I do have some tattoos, that’s true,” the 74-year-old legendary country singer shared with People magazine in a piece published Wednesday. “But they’re tasteful. I’m not a tattoo girl.” (RELATED: Dolly Parton Announces ‘Surprise’ Online Release Of 93 Classic Songs To Help Entertain During Coronavirus Pandemic)

“My tattoos are pretty, they’re artful and they usually started out to cover some scar, not to make a big statement,” she added. “Ribbons and bows and butterflies are the things that I have.” (RELATED: Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday With Her Most Memorable Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Parton continued, “I was very sick for a while and I had to wear a feeding tube. It left a little indention in my side and I didn’t like it because I’m so fair that scars turn purple on me.”

The “Steel Magnolia’s” star went on to explain that getting tattoos for her was a matter of making “positives out of negatives. I had a little beehive tattooed over it — a little yellow-and-brown beehive with a tiny little bee on top of the hive. The mouth of it is that little sinkhole.”

At one point, she did reveal that she does not have her husband of 54 years, Carl Dean, tattooed on her body, that “he’s tattooed on my heart. Who knows, I may get some more later. I may just have to get covered with tattoos just so everybody could be right!”