Trump Says Breonna Taylor Decision ‘Was Really Brilliant’

President Donald Trump said the decision in the police shooting case of Breonna Taylor “was really brilliant” during Wednesday’s White House press briefing.

“I thought it was really brilliant,” Trump said in response to a question from Fox News’ John Roberts. “The Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is doing a fantastic job. He is a star.”

Trump then read a statement Cameron delivered earlier in the day before additionally praising the Kentucky attorney general. (RELATED: Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron Announces Grand Jury Indictment Of One Of Three Officers In Breonna Taylor Shooting Case)

The president also said he would be speaking with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear later that evening, noting his decision to mobilize the national guard ahead of Cameron’s decision.

“I think it’s a very positive thing,” he closed. “It will all work out.”

WATCH:

Cameron indicted former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Brett Hankison Wednesday afternoon on three counts of wanton endangerment in relation to Taylor’s killing. The two other officers involved, Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, were “justified in their use of force after having been fired upon,” the AG stated.