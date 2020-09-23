‘How Dare You!’: Donny Deutsch Lectures Jewish Trump Supporters, Says There’s ‘No Difference’ From What Hitler Preached

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch lectured Jewish Trump supporters during a Wednesday appearance on “Morning Joe.”

While Deutsch made it clear that he was not saying there was another Holocaust already occurring in America, he warned that could be coming because there was “no difference” between President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and what “Adolf Hitler preached” in Germany in the 1930s. (RELATED: ‘Maybe It’s The Jews Next’: MSNBC Hosts Keep Comparing Trump To Hitler)

WATCH:

Deutsch began by saying that he did not see one person of color in the crowd, pivoting then to his overall takeaway from the rally Trump held Tuesday evening in Pennsylvania.

Noting that former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson had compared Trump to Hitler, Deutsch said that normally he would be cautious about drawing that comparison but he felt that in this particular case it might be warranted. (RELATED: Former Duke Psychiatrist Says Trump May Cause Millions More Deaths Than Hitler, Stalin, Mao)

“But what was going on in early ‘30s Germany? Well, basically, you had a destruction of the belief in the free press. You had a blurring between the executive branch and the Justice Department. You have creating an other, whether it’s Muslims, whether it’s Mexicans, whether it’s congressmen who weren’t born in this country. And then you have the destruction of free elections,” Deutsch explained.

“And we’re here,” he continued. “And what is the difference between Adolf Hitler and Donald Trump? I’m not saying there’s a Holocaust, but when you look at the tactics …”

Deutsch then turned to address his Jewish friends who were supporting President Trump, saying, “How dare you? How dare you, with what our people have gone through in history, and you see a man who is a dictator. And once you give a man absolute power, he is possible of anything. And if you are a Jew in this country and you are supporting Donald Trump, you are not looking back at our history. And you are blind and you are walking like a lemming off a cliff. It is time to wake up!”

“I’m sorry,” Deutsch concluded, “This is where we are. There is no difference from what Donald Trump is preaching, from what Adolf Hitler preached in the early ‘30s. Let’s just say it once and for all.”