Elton John Announces Final North American Tour Dates For 2022

Musician Elton John’s last tour dates for the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour have been rescheduled for 2022.

The first tour date in North America will take place on Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans, according to a video released on John’s social media.

It is with great excitement that we can announce Elton’s return to the stage in North America on January 19, 2022. For more information, please visit https://t.co/CcJKU471U8 #eltonfarewelltour pic.twitter.com/M3qZrR5yYE — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 23, 2020

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic,” John said in the video. “But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.” (RELATED: Elton John On Life-Threatening Virus, How ‘Close To Death’ He Was)

2022 is a long ways away. The European leg of the tour will pick back up in September of 2021, so it only makes sense. If you were planning on seeing John in 2020, it’s not going to be happening anytime soon. I’m glad we’re making plans for artists to tour starting in 2021 though.

We have to find ways to wear masks and have events safely or we’ll just continue to live in fear at home. We can figure this out.