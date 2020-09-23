‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House Of The Dragon’ Is Aiming For A 2022 Release

The highly-anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” is expected to be released at some point in the next couple years.

During an interview with Deadline, HBO president Casey Bloys “confirmed that casting for the series is currently underway,” and fans can expect the prequel about the Targaryens to arrive in 2022. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“GoT” ended in May 2019, and fans have been clamoring for new content ever since.

As we all know, the ending of “Game of Thrones” was incredibly disappointing. That’s not a secret, and my feelings on it are crystal clear.

I think the ending was insanely weak and borderline pathetic. Killing off Daenerys the way they did was damn near insulting to the fans.

Having said that, the vast majority of the show was incredible. “Game of Thrones” was unprecedented in terms of its scale for television.

It was like watching a movie every single week, and HBO pulled that off at an insanely high level for eight seasons.

No matter what you think of the ending, I think we can all agree that the show was unreal in terms of quality.

Now, we’re going to get a prequel about the family that Dany comes from. Yeah, you could say that I’m excited to see what happens.

I have complete and supreme confidence that “House of the Dragon” will be absolutely epic on all levels. Anything less won’t be tolerated!

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them.